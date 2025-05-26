Uruguayan products gain ground in western China via land-sea trade corridor

Gemstone products are pictured at Uruguay's national pavilion during the 7th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 23, 2025. At the ongoing 7th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing, Uruguay's national pavilion has become a crowd magnet with its stunning display of deep violet amethyst gemstones, drawing curious onlookers eager to know more. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

CHONGQING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- At the ongoing 7th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing, Uruguay's national pavilion has become a crowd magnet with its stunning display of deep violet amethyst gemstones, drawing curious onlookers eager to know more.

"Uruguay ranks among the world's top producers of amethyst, celebrated for its unparalleled color intensity and gem-quality brilliance," a pavilion representative explained.

Xiang Qian, southwest China market developer for Chongqing Sino-Latin Import and Export Trade Co., Ltd., has observed a remarkable surge in regional demand for Uruguayan amethysts. "Uruguayan amethysts were mainly sold in China's eastern coastal cities in previous years, but annual trade growth in the southwest has now stabilized at around 10 percent," Xiang said.

Historically, geographical constraints and logistical challenges hindered Uruguayan products from penetrating China's inland markets. However, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has fueled rapid economic expansion in western China, sparking robust consumer appetite for premium imports.

Data shows that, in the first quarter of this year, central and western China's import and export volume reached 1.84 trillion yuan (about 255.84 billion U.S. dollars), marking an 8.7 percent year-on-year growth, 7.4 percentage points higher than the national average growth rate.

This growth highlights the region's accelerating opening up and enhanced logistics capacity for trade.

As an important project under the BRI, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has been playing a key role in connecting western China to global markets.

Previously, Uruguayan goods endured a cumbersome journey -- sea transit to eastern Chinese ports followed by overland haulage to western hubs like Chongqing -- a costly and time-consuming process that undermined their market competitiveness.

The corridor has since transformed bilateral trade, cutting logistics time by over 20 days and reducing costs by about 15,000 yuan per container. Today, it stands as the principal gateway for Uruguayan products entering western China.

"Amethyst, Uruguay's national gemstone and pride, finds its largest import market in China, with sales volume growing steadily year after year," said Valentin Touris, acting consul general of the Consulate General of Uruguay in Chongqing.

In 2018, Uruguay became a BRI participating country. "Our economies complement each other perfectly. China serves as a vital market for Uruguayan products while providing advanced technologies, industrial goods, and infrastructure expertise. The BRI framework holds immense untapped potential for our trade partnership," Touris added.

In addition to amethysts, Uruguayan beef, lamb and dairy products are also gaining traction in western China, thanks to the trade corridor.

At the pavilion, premium beef has also drawn particular interest. "With its superior marbling and tender texture, Uruguayan beef makes an ideal match for Chongqing hot pot," Touris said enthusiastically, noting that offal cuts like tripe have become popular ingredients in this iconic local delicacy.

