Interview: China true friend of BiH, says parliamentary leader

SARAJEVO, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China is a true friend of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), said Marinko Cavara, deputy speaker of the country's House of Representatives.

Cavara, also chairman of the Friendship Group for Asia of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua while attending a high-level conference marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and BiH.

He recalled China's timely assistance during times of crisis, including natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"China was among the first to respond -- not with words, but with concrete actions. It sent medical teams, donated equipment and vaccines. That kind of help will always be remembered," he said.

Cavara emphasized that China's support goes beyond emergency response.

"Through scholarships and exchange programs, many young people from BiH -- doctors, engineers and IT experts -- have benefited from professional training in China and brought their knowledge back home. This quiet but powerful support is deeply felt in our daily life," he said.

Developing a partnership with China is not only part of BiH's foreign policy, but also enjoys "broad, cross-ethnic consensus" among the people of the country, Cavara said.

As a participant of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in 2023, Cavara noted that the forum showcased China's approach to international cooperation, one rooted not in dominance, but in mutual respect and equality.

"There was no talk of power, only of partnership; not of major interests, but of common ground," he said.

Cavara spoke highly of China-constructed infrastructure and energy projects in BiH, citing the Ivovik Wind Farm, Dabar Hydropower Plant, the new hospital in Doboj, Sarajevo tram network upgrades, the "Hercegovina" Bridge and the national highway sections as examples of how cooperation has delivered practical benefits to Bosnian citizens.

"As we look into the next 30 years, we aim for even closer ties -- in science, education, green development and digital innovation," he said. "Let mutual respect and shared progress continue to guide our partnership."

