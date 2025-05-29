Third China-Pacific Island countries FMs' meeting reach five-point consensus

Xinhua) 08:07, May 29, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-hosts the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Kiribati's President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

XIAMEN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Kiribati's President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau on Wednesday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between China and the Pacific Island countries, and noted that China has always regarded the Pacific Island countries as its good friends, partners and brothers.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of their leaders, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the Pacific Island countries has shown new vitality, achieved new accomplishments and reached a new level.

Wang made a six-point suggestion on building a China-Pacific Island countries community with a shared future: upholding mutual respect, prioritizing development cooperation, maintaining people-centered governance, promoting exchange and mutual learning, safeguarding equity and justice, and maintaining solidarity in challenging times.

Wang said that China firmly believes that peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefits are the only correct choices when faced with profound changes in the world, our times and the trajectory of history.

The foreign ministers of Pacific Island countries expressed their gratitude to China for its valuable support over a long period of time. They emphasized that their cooperation with China is based on mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual understanding and sovereign equality, and that it has been the independent decision of these island countries, conforms to their own fundamental interests, and is conducive to maintaining regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

They unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, noting that they are looking forward to deepening cooperation with China on infrastructure, climate change and green development, to promoting the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, and to working together to build a peaceful, prosperous Pacific region.

Wang said following the in-depth exchanges on strengthening cooperation and international and regional issues of common concern, China and Pacific Island countries reached five points of consensus:

Both sides advocate to treat each other as equals. China has consistently advocated for the equality of all countries regardless of size, and appreciates Pacific Island countries' reaffirmation of the one-China principle and their understanding and support for China's legitimate rights to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The parties concerned are committed to promoting common development. Both sides will promote synergy between high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. China will provide more convenience for Pacific Island countries to export high-quality products to China, so that the countries can share China's huge market.

The third is to uphold fairness and justice. The two sides will take the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations as an opportunity to uphold multilateralism and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Both sides embrace openness and inclusivity. The international community should respect Pacific Island countries' autonomy in choosing development partners. The most urgent issues such as climate change, economic growth and livelihood improvement, should be prioritized when developing relations with Pacific Island countries.

They advocate mutual learning and civilizational exchanges. Both Chinese civilization and the unique maritime civilization of the Pacific Island countries are invaluable global heritage. The two sides will strengthen traditional friendship, jointly advance the Global Civilization Initiative, and deepen exchanges in education, culture, media, and other fields, to jointly promote the civilizational advancement of human society.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-hosts the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Kiribati's President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)