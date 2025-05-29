Home>>
Full text: Joint Statement of the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting
(Xinhua) 08:56, May 29, 2025
XIAMEN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A joint statement was released at the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Wednesday in Xiamen, south China's Fujian Province.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
Full text: Joint Statement of the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Third China-Pacific Island countries FMs' meeting reach five-point consensus
- Interview: BRI accession a historic step for Colombia -- expert
- Interview: ASEAN-GCC-China cooperation to benefit global trade, investment -- Malaysian expert
- Uruguayan products gain ground in western China via land-sea trade corridor
- China-Latin America BRI cooperation set to accelerate, after Colombia’s formal accession: expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.