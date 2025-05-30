Chinese FM meets counterparts from Pacific Island countries

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Federated States of Micronesia's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Lorin S. Robert attending the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

XIAMEN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held respective meetings with foreign guests attending the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Xiamen, Fujian Province.

When meeting with the Federated States of Micronesia's (FSM) Secretary of Foreign Affairs Lorin S. Robert, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two heads of state had reached an important consensus on strengthening mutual trust and friendship, and on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

China appreciates the resolution passed by the Congress of the FSM in support of the one-China principle, and believes that the FSM will continue to support China's just position on Taiwan-related issues firmly, Wang said.

China is ready to expand cooperation with the FSM in key areas such as infrastructure, climate change response and marine research, and promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he added.

Robert extended his congratulations on the successful conclusion of the foreign ministers' meeting and affirmed the FSM's steadfast commitment to the one-China principle. The country is willing to continue developing its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, he added.

When meeting with Vanuatu's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade Marc Ati, Wang said that the China-Vanuatu comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to develop under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

Since the new government of Vanuatu took office in February, it has maintained a positive, friendly policy on China, which China appreciates, Wang said. The two countries should seize this opportunity to strengthen exchange at all levels and expand practical cooperation, he noted.

Ati said that China's support not only helps Vanuatu improve its people's livelihoods, but also enhances its confidence and resilience in development.

Vanuatu's government adheres firmly to the one-China principle, and is ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with China, accelerate negotiations for bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs), promote cooperation in such fields as education, infrastructure, health and law enforcement, and move toward a more prosperous future, Ati said.

When meeting with Papua New Guinea's Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko, Wang said that the two countries should implement the consensus reached between their leaders, open FTA negotiations as soon as possible, and deepen cooperation in various fields.

China values Papua New Guinea's influence as a major power in the South Pacific, as well as its role as a gateway to Asia, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island nations to implement the outcomes of the foreign ministers' meeting, and to make greater contributions to regional peace and development.

Tkatchenko said that Papua New Guinea's relationship with China is crucial. The government of Papua New Guinea is in firm support of China's efforts to uphold its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Papua New Guinea is willing to communicate and coordinate closely with China to promote Belt and Road cooperation, and to enhance practical cooperation on agriculture, education, telecommunication, energy and regional development.

Wang also met with Nauru's former President and current Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Russ Kun, Fiji's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua, and the Pacific Islands Forum's Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vanuatu's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade Marc Ati attending the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Papua New Guinea's Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko attending the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Fiji's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua attending the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

