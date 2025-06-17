'China Tourism Year' kicks off in Kazakhstan
Photo taken on June 16, 2025 shows a fashion show featuring traditional Chinese Hanfu at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)
The opening ceremony of "China Tourism Year" was held on Monday at the National Museum of Kazakhstan, with around 300 guests from China and Kazakhstan in attendance. As a major highlight of the "China Tourism Year" in Kazakhstan, the exhibition titled "Silk and the Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan" also opened on the same day at the National Museum.
Craftswomen demonstrate traditional skills such as Kesi technique (Chinese silk tapestry) and Taizhou embroidery (an intangible culture heritage of East China's Zhejiang province) during the "China Tourism Year" event at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)
Girls pose for photos during the "China Tourism Year" event at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Central Asian youth embrace Hanfu fashion
- Ancient Chinese garments find their way into global wardrobes
- China Buzz: Young Chinese embrace traditional Hanfu fashion
- Caoxian County in E China develops complete Hanfu industrial chain
- Hanfu parade show held in Langzhong ancient town, China's Sichuan
- Each piece of hanfu that crosses the ocean is a cultural messenger between the East and the West: US vlogger
- Hanfu enthusiasts attend celebration of Huazhao Festival in California
- China Everything Vlog | Bringing magic to Manchester: Chinese New Year parade experience
- Exhibition on traditional Chinese Hanfu held in Kuala Lumpur
- Gen Z's love of traditional Chinese costumes shows their cultural confidence
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.