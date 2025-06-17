'China Tourism Year' kicks off in Kazakhstan

Ecns.cn) 14:18, June 17, 2025

Photo taken on June 16, 2025 shows a fashion show featuring traditional Chinese Hanfu at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)

The opening ceremony of "China Tourism Year" was held on Monday at the National Museum of Kazakhstan, with around 300 guests from China and Kazakhstan in attendance. As a major highlight of the "China Tourism Year" in Kazakhstan, the exhibition titled "Silk and the Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan" also opened on the same day at the National Museum.

Craftswomen demonstrate traditional skills such as Kesi technique (Chinese silk tapestry) and Taizhou embroidery (an intangible culture heritage of East China's Zhejiang province) during the "China Tourism Year" event at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)

Girls pose for photos during the "China Tourism Year" event at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)