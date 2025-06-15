Central Asian youth embrace Hanfu fashion

09:41, June 15, 2025

The Confucius Institute at L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has been sharing Chinese culture for 18 years. The institute has become an important platform for locals to learn Chinese language and explore traditional Chinese culture.

Today, a fashion show of Hanfu, traditional Chinese attire, is being staged on campus. Join People's Daily Online as we take you to the scene and check out how Central Asian youth are incorporating Hanfu in their OOTD (outfit of the day)!

