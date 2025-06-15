Home>>
Central Asian youth embrace Hanfu fashion
By Su Yingxiang, Peng Yukai, Chang Sha, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yige (People's Daily Online) 09:41, June 15, 2025
The Confucius Institute at L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has been sharing Chinese culture for 18 years. The institute has become an important platform for locals to learn Chinese language and explore traditional Chinese culture.
Today, a fashion show of Hanfu, traditional Chinese attire, is being staged on campus. Join People's Daily Online as we take you to the scene and check out how Central Asian youth are incorporating Hanfu in their OOTD (outfit of the day)!
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hanfu parade show held in Langzhong ancient town, China's Sichuan
- Each piece of hanfu that crosses the ocean is a cultural messenger between the East and the West: US vlogger
- Caoxian County in E China develops complete Hanfu industrial chain
- China Buzz: Young Chinese embrace traditional Hanfu fashion
- Ancient Chinese garments find their way into global wardrobes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.