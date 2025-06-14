Home>>
Kazakhstan to implement 9 investment projects in light industry
(Xinhua) 11:12, June 14, 2025
ASTANA, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan plans to launch nine investment projects in the light industry sector, Kazinform news agency reported Friday.
The announcement was made by Mukhamed Andakov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Industry under the Ministry of Industry and Construction, during the second Congress of Light Industry.
According to Andakov, the projects are scheduled for implementation in 2025 and are expected to create around 600 new jobs.
He also noted that the ministry is working on the introduction of product labeling in the sector.
Over the past five years, more than 3,000 new jobs have been created and over 40 projects launched in Kazakhstan's light industry sector, he added.
