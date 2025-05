We Are China

Scenery of Kolsai Lakes National Park in Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 09:45, May 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 3, 2025 shows the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

People ride horses in the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A tourist with pet dogs visits the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A tourist poses for photos in the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Tourists visit the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

This drone photo taken on May 3, 2025 shows a view of the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Tourists ride boats in the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 3, 2025 shows the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Tourists pose for photos in the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Tourists row a boat in the Kolsai Lakes National Park in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

