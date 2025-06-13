South Africa takes center stage as Guest Country of Honor at China–Africa Economic and Trade Expo 2025

South Africa is participating as the Guest Country of Honor at the China–Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), which is taking place from June 12 to 15 in Changsha, Hunan Province. As the flagship platform of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), CAETE will provide South Africa with a strategic opportunity to spotlight its export-ready industries, cultural creativity, and investment landscape to one of its most critical trade partners.

The South African delegation will present a dynamic national pavilion, a vibrant fashion and product showcase, and participate in high-level business forums and bilateral infrastructure dialogues. A delegation of 20 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the consumer goods sector will represent key areas such as beauty, textiles, beverages, and agro-processing. Among the standout brands featured are Portia M, Toni Glass Tea, Nutcracker, and Mpesu Gin, all of which embody the entrepreneurial energy and export potential of South Africa’s emerging markets.

The initiative is the result of a multi-stakeholder collaboration between Brand South Africa, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Development Reimagined through its Africa Reimagined programme, the Gauteng Provincial Government, and Buffalo Logistics, working in partnership with the South Africa International E-commerce Association (SAIEA).

“South Africa’s participation at CAETE reinforces our commitment to growing trade with China while giving our SMEs a meaningful platform to expand their global reach,” said Neville Matjie, CEO of Brand South Africa. “We are not just attending – we are showing up with purpose, storytelling, and a strong product showcase.”

A particular highlight of the South African presence will be the Africa Reimagined Fashion Pavilion, showcasing ten renowned African designers. Among them are celebrated South African fashion icons Rich Mnisi, David Tlale, Imprint ZA, and Mantsho, whose collections will offer Chinese buyers and global media a powerful lens into the continent’s vibrant creativity and design innovation.

South Africa’s role as Guest Country of Honor at CAETE 2025 coincides with its Presidency of the G20, underscoring its leadership both regionally and on the global stage. The country’s participation also builds on an increasingly robust economic relationship with China.

CAETE continues to serve as a vital mechanism for China-Africa engagement, promoting inclusive growth, sustainable trade partnerships, and mutual prosperity. For South Africa, this year's edition marks a high-profile occasion to affirm its position as a gateway to African opportunity and innovation.

