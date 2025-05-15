South Africa sends season-first shipment of avocados to China

Xinhua) 10:05, May 15, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, May 14 (Xinhua) -- South Africa has sent the season's first shipment of avocados to China, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has confirmed.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Steenhuisen conveyed his satisfaction with the South African avocado industry's active pursuit of international markets, "which is evidenced by the season's first shipment reaching Shanghai, China."

Steenhuisen said the shipment of avocados will contribute to economic growth and job creation across the sector.

"This 'early bird shipment' to China is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and strategic foresight within our avocado industry," he said.

The minister further highlighted South African producers' strategic advantages, including a shorter shipping time to China compared to major competitors like Peru.

"This logistical edge ... allows South African avocados to access the Chinese market during a period of lower supply," he said.

In August 2023, South Africa and China concluded a phytosanitary agreement that saw the first arrival of 21 tons of South African avocados in Shanghai in October 2024, making South Africa the third African nation to enter the Chinese market, following in the footsteps of Kenya, according to Steenhuisen.

