South African public servants to visit China for governance modernization exchange

Xinhua) 13:13, May 07, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of South African public servants will visit China on an exchange program to learn from China's experience in governance modernization, a South African official said on Tuesday.

The delegation, comprised of 24 public servants from South Africa, including middle and senior managers as well as elected officials, will participate in a learning exchange program hosted by China's Academy for International Business Officials, running from May 7 to 27.

Minister for Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi said state capacity is crucial for delivering equitable and sustainable socio-economic transformation and upholding citizens' dignity, making programs like this necessary.

"Chinese leadership and achievements serve as a great source of inspiration for transformation on the African continent. African officials participating in these exchanges contribute to innovation and strengthening of public institutions to play a transformative role," said Buthelezi.

The exchange program, organized by South Africa's National School of Government (NSG), seeks to facilitate public servants' access to specialist knowledge and skills needed to enhance public sector performance and development.

Bongani Maimele, director of international relations at the NSG, told Xinhua that the trip's focus includes rural revitalization, improvement of the governance system, personnel management system in the public sector, and professionalization of the state.

"It is hoped that the representatives can use the knowledge for strategy formulation that contributes to development in line with South Africa's domestic realities," Maimele said.

