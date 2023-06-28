Home>>
Infographic: Things to know about the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo
(People's Daily Online) 15:37, June 28, 2023
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Explainer: Hunan a rising test field for China-Africa cooperation
- China pledges to strengthen cooperation with East African Community
- Promo video for the Third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo
- Standard Bank chairman: Collaboration between Africa, China predicated on the development objectives of both parties
- Cross-millennium ceramics trade bears witness of China-Africa trade exchange
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.