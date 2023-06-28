China pledges to strengthen cooperation with East African Community

Xinhua) 13:56, June 28, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China has pledged to strengthen cooperation with the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc, in capacity building, trade, infrastructure development and other fields, the regional bloc said in a statement Tuesday.

Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said that China, as the world's largest developing country, was highly optimistic about promoting economic growth not just in the EAC but also on the entire African continent.

The statement said Chen made the remarks when she officially handed over eight vehicles, including three buses and five double-cabin pickups, to the EAC headquarters in Tanzania's northern city of Arusha Tuesday.

The donation of the vehicles, which were from the most well-known Chinese automobile manufacturers, including Zhongtong and JMC, will assist the EAC by improving its capacity in organizing and coordinating meetings and events across the region, said Chen, noting China had also dispatched technicians and assorted motor vehicle spare parts to aid in the maintenance and operations of the vehicles.

The Chinese envoy said China will remain a staunch and strong supporter of the EAC on development, and reaffirmed her country's desire to strengthen collaboration and solidarity with the regional bloc for the mutual benefit of both parties.

"China highly appreciates the significant contribution made by the EAC in maintaining regional peace and stability, improving regional infrastructure, jointly fighting against COVID-19, promoting regional economic integration and economic recovery of countries in the region," said Chen.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the EAC secretary general, Peter Mathuki, the director of Social Sectors at the EAC secretariat, Irene Isaka, thanked the Chinese government for the generous donation, saying the assistance was a demonstration of the excellent relations existing between China and the EAC.

"The friendly relations between China and the EAC have continued to develop in-depth, and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has achieved remarkable results," said Isaka.

Isaka said last year, China donated funds to the EAC to support EAC's development projects and the 4th EAC Youth Leadership Summit.

"China has also continued to make substantial contributions in the region, especially in the areas of infrastructure development projects geared towards the promotion of intra-EAC trade," she said.

