Chinese embassy hosts Kenyan students to deepen education ties

Xinhua) 10:10, June 22, 2023

Irene Omangi, the deputy chief principal of Kenya High School, speaks during an interactive session held by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 21, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Wednesday held the interactive session with Kenyan students to deepen cooperation in the fields of education and culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

NAIROBI, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Wednesday held an interactive session with Kenyan students to deepen cooperation in the fields of education and culture.

The event, dubbed "Inside the Embassy and Ask the Ambassador," brought students together from Kenya High School and Alliance High School, two of the leading secondary schools in Kenya.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said the interactive session was very important since education and cultural exchanges remain key cogs of China's cooperation with Kenya. "We are very happy to host the Kenyan students on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival. It's a friendship visit to explore ways of cooperation with the Confucius Institute. We also wanted the students to feel how the Chinese embassy is working in Kenya," Zhou said.

He said China has opportunities in various fields, including education, health, technology development, and manufacturing, and called on the students to pursue further studies in those fields in China.

Zhou said the China-Kenya friendship has a long history that has witnessed rapid development in terms of exchanges and cooperation in many fields. He said bilateral ties between China and Kenya have been flourishing and called on the students to seize the opportunity of good cooperation to realize their dreams.

"Chinese will always be a friend of Kenya, but the future of Kenya will always be decided by you, Kenyans. We have laid the solid foundation to better Kenya-China relations," the ambassador told the students.

During the session, the students from both schools asked several questions about education, the economy, and infrastructure.

The session enabled the students to fully know the depth and pace of Chinese development as well as what has driven the rapid transformation of Chinese society.

China has also been helping more students enroll in Chinese universities and also in local institutions through the Confucius Institutes currently operating in Kenya.

Irene Omangi, the deputy chief principal of Kenya High School, lauded the existing cordial relations between the two countries in the education sector, saying the visit marked a turning point in their cooperation with the Chinese embassy.

"Today is a turning point of our cooperation with the Chinese embassy in terms of innovation," Omangi said, urging the students to seize the opportunity to further their studies in China.

David Kamau Chomba, the chief principal of Alliance High School, praised the cordial relations between China and Kenya, which he said have enabled Kenyans to pursue higher education opportunities in China, which has now become the final destination most preferred by African students.

Photo taken on June 21, 2023 shows an interactive session held by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Wednesday held the interactive session with Kenyan students to deepen cooperation in the fields of education and culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Students participate in a simulated dragon boat race during an interactive session held by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 21, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Wednesday held the interactive session with Kenyan students to deepen cooperation in the fields of education and culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Students learn to make Zongzi (traditional sticky rice dumplings) during an interactive session held by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 21, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Wednesday held the interactive session with Kenyan students to deepen cooperation in the fields of education and culture. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

