SHIJIAZHUANG, June 5 (Xinhua) -- After visiting the Xushui manufacturing base of the Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM), Ambassador of Comoros to China Maoulana Charif decided to buy a GWM car and bring it back to his country.

He said that Chinese cars are not yet sold in the Comoros and he was going to bring the first one. This is going to help locals learn more about China-made products, he said.

Charif is one of a number of diplomats from 24 countries and international organizations who have just completed a four-day tour of north China's Hebei Province, where they were shown around factories, villages and scenic attractions.

Like Charif, Ambassador of Botswana to China Batlang Comma Serema was impressed by the modernization of the factories.

He said he had hardly seen workers in the plants. Instead, robots and robotic arms were working there, epitomizing China's high-quality development and giving him confidence in the future of the "Made in China" manufacturing strategy.

Gabonese Ambassador Baudelaire Ndong Ella said that China's efforts and achievements in green energy have been witnessed by the world. He said he hopes that more Chinese enterprises will participate in the development of Gabon.

Tayuanzhuang Village in Zhengding County was once impoverished. Now, with its transformation from traditional agriculture to modern agriculture, the village has shaken off poverty.

It is a tradition for the residents of Tayuanzhuang to take a group photo every three years. Nicaraguan Ambassador Michael René Campbell Hooker said that from the photos, he could see that the people there are energetic and happy.

Ambassador of Cyprus to China Martha Mavrommati noted that seeing the development of Tayuanzhuang helped her to understand the governance philosophy of the Communist Party of China, which is to put people at the center. It is key to China's poverty alleviation campaign.

She also marveled at China's profound culture while visiting the ancient city wall of Zhengding and the local temples dating back more than 1,000 years.

The envoys also watched folk art performances and visited an exhibition of ceramics.

