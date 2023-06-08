Senior CPC official meets with ANC delegation

Xinhua) 13:08, June 08, 2023

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with an African National Congress (ANC) delegation of South Africa in Beijing on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Fikile Mbalula, secretary general of the ANC.

The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthening exchanges and mutual trust between the ruling parties, and promoting China-South Africa as well as China-Africa relations and BRICS cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)