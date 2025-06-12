South African officials say China's modernization offers valuable lessons for Africa's development

JOHANNESBURG, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's modernization has provided significant inspiration for Africa's transformation, said Sbongeleni Zondi, director of performance monitoring and evaluation at South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, following his visit to China.

From May 7 to 27, a delegation of 24 South African civil servants visited China on an exchange program to learn from China's experience in governance.

Zondi attributed China's remarkable transition from an agrarian society to a global manufacturing powerhouse, along with its rapid technological progress, to the Communist Party of China's leadership and the pragmatic, efficient governance implemented at all levels.

"The trip to China helped me gain new insights into China's socialist society. There is strong leadership from the very top, with everyone being aligned and following the same direction," said Mmabatho Tembe, deputy speaker of KwaZulu-Natal Legislature.

South Africa is grappling with deepening social inequality, as official data indicates that over half of the population lived below the poverty line in 2024.

Zondi said that as South Africa strives to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030, China's poverty alleviation and rural revitalization strategies offered valuable insights for South Africa.

"By relocating people from inhospitable areas to well-developed communities, China has lifted a large population out of poverty and improved their lives," said Kanyane Mathibe, chief director of Strategy and Policy at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

"As South Africa faces similar challenges in managing informal settlements, this is a valuable takeaway," Mathibe said, adding that South Africa could adopt an integrated approach of combining housing provision with access to basic services, education, and economic opportunities.

Carmen Domingo-Swarts, chief director of the Service Delivery and Compliance Evaluations Office at the Public Service Commission of South Africa, said China has made notable progress in tech-enabled governance and smart infrastructure, particularly in smart city planning and integrated public data systems.

Meanwhile, Mathibe also noted that one of the most compelling lessons from the tour was China's tech-driven public service, which the delegates saw firsthand during our visit to Tianjin Municipality in northern China.

"The integrated 'one-stop service' has greatly improved efficiency and convenience," Mathibe said, adding that South Africa could adopt similar digital solutions to streamline public services and advance digital transformation.

China's exemplary modernization is a result of long-term planning and policy continuity, Zondi said. He also stressed that African countries should craft their own solutions based on their unique histories and realities.

Domingo-Swarts said South Africa and China share common development goals under the BRICS mechanism, with a focus on governance reform, inclusive development and social cohesion.

By adapting China's experience to its own national context, South Africa can accelerate its efforts to build a capable, ethical and developmental state that truly serves its people, she added.

