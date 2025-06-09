CRSG and Chinese medical team join forces to combat MPOX in Sierra Leone

Doctors of the 26th Chinese medical team pose with Chinese and local workers of CRSG after a successful seminar.

China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) Company Limited, in collaboration with the 26th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone, conducted a significant health awareness lecture at CRSG’s Mongegba Headquarters.

This initiative was aimed at educating both Chinese and local staff about the prevention of the Monkeypox virus, as well as imparting essential first-aid knowledge.

The event draws attention to the public health challenge posed by MPOX, which accounts for approximately 15% of all cases in Africa, with over 3,000 positive cases reported and a tragic toll of 17 deaths.

A Chinese doctor gives a presentation on MPOX.

Amidst these escalating concerns surrounding MPOX, the experts from the Chinese medical team, comprising seasoned professionals from renowned hospitals across Hunan Province, took center stage. Known for their dedication to local healthcare, the team has been actively engaged in Sierra Leone for years, serving not only local patients but also the overseas Chinese community. They have established themselves as pillars of medical assistance through their work at the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital, where they offer a broad spectrum of services that includes medical diagnosis, surgeries, and training programs designed to uplift local medical capabilities.

The leader of the 26th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone, Liu Longfei, expressed the focus of the recent lecture on MPOX, malaria prevention, and the effective use of first-aid kits. Liu highlighted their impressive track record, stating that his team has successfully treated over 5,000 patients utilizing various methods, including traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture. His commitment to Sierra Leone was clear as he assured attendees of the ongoing support from the medical team, emphasizing their goal to continue saving lives within the country.

Chinese medics present a certificate to a CRSG local staff.

During the lecture, the Chinese medical experts demonstrated practical skills and shared vital information regarding Monkeypox prevention, malaria management, and cardiac resuscitation techniques. These “popular science” tactics aimed to make complex medical concepts accessible and actionable for the audience. The interactive nature of the session served to engage participants effectively, encouraging them to take this knowledge back to their families and communities.

In his remarks, Du Xinguo, General Manager of China Railway Seventh Group (SL) Co., Ltd., expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Chinese medical team, the company, and the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone for their collaborative effort in organizing the informative session.

"This lecture on the 'Prevention and Treatment of Monkeypox, Diagnosis and Treatment of Common African Diseases, and Emergency Medical Knowledge' is necessary and timely given the context,” he stated.

Du went on to highlight CRSG’s longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility throughout its 18-year presence in Sierra Leone. He noted the company’s successful delivery of landmark infrastructure projects including the China-aid Youyi Road, the Juba Bridge, the Foreign Service Academy, and the Wellington-Masiaka Expressway.

He described CRSG's readiness to respond in times of crisis, recalling their roles during previous public health emergencies like the Ebola outbreak, the Freetown mudslide disaster, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Monkeypox virus continues to threaten public health alongside seasonal malaria outbreaks, Du emphasized the urgency and importance of the health seminar. He remarked that this initiative is not just about enhancing medical knowledge among employees; it reflects their profound appreciation for the people of Sierra Leone, whom they consider family.

"This is a true reflection of how we regard both our employees and the people of Sierra Leone as family, and Sierra Leone as our home." he asserted.

Looking ahead, Du articulated CRSG’s commitment to pursuing both economic growth and social value through localization strategies that prioritize employee welfare. He affirmed the company's intent to distribute the benefits of development equitably among both Chinese and Sierra Leonean employees.

"Later this year, we will officially release our ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Report… Our aim is to improve the company’s ESG management standards and deepen the partnership between China and Sierra Leone as we move forward with the Belt and Road Initiative," he said.

Wang Peng, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone, congratulated the organizers for addressing such a critical need through the timely lecture. He emphasized the necessity of sharing this information with local communities, encouraging staff members to disseminate the knowledge acquired to their friends and families. Wang reiterated the Embassy's commitment to support the Sierra Leone government in combating MPOX and expressed the willingness of Chinese agencies to emulate CRSG’s proactive example.

As the collaboration between CRSG and the 26th Chinese medical team unfolds, it becomes evident that such initiatives are crucial not only for improving health literacy but also for fostering a spirit of cooperation between communities.

