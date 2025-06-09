China-Kenya culture, tourism cooperation showcased at gala night

NAIROBI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The vitality of China-Kenya cooperation in culture and tourism was on full display Friday night at a gala event filled with music, dance and acrobatic performances.

Senior government officials, diplomats, scholars, industry leaders and members of the public attended the opening ceremony of the 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season and the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of China-Kenya acrobatic exchanges.

The event was jointly hosted by Kenya's Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

Hannah Wanjiku Cheptumo, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage, praised the thriving cultural and tourism collaboration between China and Kenya. "Kenya and China enjoy cordial and fraternal relations based on mutual trust and benefit. This collaboration has deepened mutual understanding and fostered people-to-people connections," Cheptumo said.

She said that Kenyan President William Ruto's state visit to China in April marked a new chapter in cooperation across various sectors, including culture, education, media and the arts.

According to Cheptumo, Kenya has forged a strong partnership with China in building skills and expertise in cultural heritage and paleoanthropology, leading to award-winning discoveries at several archaeological sites.

Cooperation between Kenyan and Chinese media organizations has promoted content sharing and enhanced cross-cultural understanding, she added.

Cheptumo said the Kenya-China Film Festival, launched in August 2023, has revitalized the local creative economy by nurturing artistic talent and underscoring the two nations' commitment to strengthening cultural bonds.

During the gala night, Kenyan youth showcased their acrobatic and lion dance skills, while Chinese artists captivated the audience with a cappella performances, ballet and traditional guitar strumming.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said there are broad opportunities and immense potential for deepening cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Guo said the series of events will further energize China-Kenya cultural and tourism ties, contributing to the building of a closer China-Kenya community with a shared future in the new era.

John Ololtuaa, principal secretary for tourism, said that culture and tourism have become vital pillars in strengthening bilateral relations between China and Kenya.

By the end of 2024, Kenya had received over 90,000 visitors from China for leisure, business and adventure, Ololtuaa said, noting the significant potential for growth in tourism cooperation.

