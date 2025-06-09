Naoli River National Natural Reserve in NE China major habitat for migratory birds
This drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows two red-crowned crane chicks following their parents in search of food at the Naoli River National Natural Reserve, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the heartland of northeast China's Sanjiang Plain, the Naoli River National Natural Reserve is a major habitat for migratory birds in Northeast Asia. (Photo by Sheng Jingli/Xinhua)
This drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows two red-crowned crane chicks following a parent bird in search of food at the Naoli River National Natural Reserve, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located in the heartland of northeast China's Sanjiang Plain, the Naoli River National Natural Reserve is a major habitat for migratory birds in Northeast Asia. (Photo by Sheng Jingli/Xinhua)
Photos
