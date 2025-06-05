We Are China

Scenery of Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve

Xinhua) 10:48, June 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a grebe at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

With lush water and pastures, Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve is a key station and breeding ground for migratory birds.

According to monitoring data of May this year, 37 species of birds including bar-headed geese and black necked cranes inhabited here. (Photo by Du Xiaowei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows bar-headed geese at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a view of Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows bar-headed geese at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a black-necked crane at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a black-necked crane at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a view of Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

