Scenery of Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a grebe at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
With lush water and pastures, Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve is a key station and breeding ground for migratory birds.
According to monitoring data of May this year, 37 species of birds including bar-headed geese and black necked cranes inhabited here. (Photo by Du Xiaowei/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows bar-headed geese at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a view of Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows bar-headed geese at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a black-necked crane at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a black-necked crane at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows a view of Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
