A galaxy of scarlet poppies
(People's Daily App) 16:36, May 16, 2025
Xinjiang's Yining county explodes into a vibrant canvas as spring yields to summer. Rolling meadows burst with wild poppies, blooming in full glory, blanketing the Tianshan Mountains in a galaxy of red stars.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Horses gallop through river in Northwest China
- Regulation takes effect to protect Kirgiz epic "Manas" in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang expands sports infrastructure with 88,800 venues by 2024
- Major educational plans announced
- Chinese and Australian researchers find prehistoric fish fossils outside Scotland for 1st time, pushing back its record by 10m years
- Reserve a scientific sanctuary
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.