A galaxy of scarlet poppies

(People's Daily App) 16:36, May 16, 2025

Xinjiang's Yining county explodes into a vibrant canvas as spring yields to summer. Rolling meadows burst with wild poppies, blooming in full glory, blanketing the Tianshan Mountains in a galaxy of red stars.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

