China launches internet satellite group
TAIYUAN, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday.
The satellite group, the fourth of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 4:45 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket. The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.
The launch marked the 580th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
