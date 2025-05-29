China launches new satellite into space
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Shijian-26, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on May 29, 2025. The satellite entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket on Thursday to place a new satellite, Shijian-26, into space successfully.
The rocket blasted off at 12:12 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The satellite is mainly used for national land surveys, environmental management and other fields, providing information services to support national economic development.
It was the 579th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
