China launches new communication satellite
(Xinhua) 08:18, May 21, 2025
A Long March-7A carrier rocket carrying the ChinaSat 3B satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
WENCHANG, Hainan, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new communication satellite into orbit Tuesday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan.
The ChinaSat 3B satellite was launched at 7:50 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-7A carrier rocket. The satellite entered the preset orbit successfully.
The satellite will provide voice, data, radio and television transmission services.
The launch marked the 577th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
