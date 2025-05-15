Home>>
China launches space computing satellite constellation
(People's Daily App) 15:18, May 15, 2025
China launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket on Wednesday, placing a space computing satellite constellation into space. The rocket blasted off at 12:12 pm (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches space computing satellite constellation
- China launches new remote sensing satellites
- China sends new communication technology test satellite into space
- Commercial aerospace industry emerges as growth engine in Hebi, China's Henan
- Space rescue: Chinese astro-engineers share a satellite-saving mission that spans 123 days and covers 8.5 million kilometers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.