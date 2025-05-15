Languages

China launches space computing satellite constellation

(People's Daily App) 15:18, May 15, 2025

China launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket on Wednesday, placing a space computing satellite constellation into space. The rocket blasted off at 12:12 pm (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China.

