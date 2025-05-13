China sends new communication technology test satellite into space

Ecns.cn) 11:09, May 13, 2025

A Long March-3C carrier rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest Sichuan Province, May 13, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xi)

The satellite will be used mainly to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests. It was the 575th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-3C carrier rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest Sichuan Province, May 13, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xi)

A Long March-3C carrier rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest Sichuan Province, May 13, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xi)

A Long March-3C carrier rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest Sichuan Province, May 13, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)