China sends new communication technology test satellite into space
A Long March-3C carrier rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest Sichuan Province, May 13, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xi)
The satellite will be used mainly to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests. It was the 575th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
Photos
