China launches new data relay satellite
(Xinhua) 08:19, April 28, 2025
XICHANG, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday.
The Tianlian II-05 satellite was launched at 11:54 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit.
Tianlian II-05 is China's second-generation geosynchronous orbit data-relay satellite.
It will provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for manned spacecraft such as spaceships and space stations, for medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and TT&C support for spacecraft launches.
This was the 572nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
Photos
