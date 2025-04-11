China launches new communication technology test satellite

Xinhua) 10:34, April 11, 2025

A Long March-3B rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2025. China sent a new communication technology test satellite into the planned orbit early on Friday. The satellite was launched at 12:47 a.m. (Beijing Time). It will be used mainly to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests. (Photo by Xu Lihao/Xinhua)

XICHANG, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province early on Friday.

Launched at 12:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B rocket, the satellite has entered its planned orbit successfully, the launch center said.

It will be used mainly to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.

The launch was the 569th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the center.

