China launches new communication technology test satellite
XICHANG, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province early on Friday.
Launched at 12:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B rocket, the satellite has entered its planned orbit successfully, the launch center said.
It will be used mainly to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.
The launch was the 569th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the center.
