We Are China

China sends new data relay satellite into space

Ecns.cn) 16:16, April 28, 2025

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Tianlian II-05 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 27, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Xi)

Tianlian II-05, China's second-generation geosynchronous orbit data-relay satellite, will provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for manned spacecraft such as spaceships and space stations, for medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and TT&C support for spacecraft launches.

This was the 572nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Tianlian II-05 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 27, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xi)

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Tianlian II-05 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 27, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xi)

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Tianlian II-05 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 27, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)