Chinese researchers achieve high speed satellite-to-ground communication

Xinhua) 16:14, May 28, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have achieved a breakthrough in satellite-ground communication technology, setting a new national record for single-channel X-band transmission speeds, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Monday.

The research team from the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences successfully conducted experiments with new ground-based communication technology, achieving a record-breaking 2,100 megabits per second in single-channel X-band transmission, which is a 75 percent improvement in microwave communication code rate.

As satellite observation capabilities continue to advance, the volume of data generated by satellites is rapidly increasing. Currently, domestic civilian satellites primarily use the X-band for data transmission, with single-channel transmission speeds typically ranging from 450 megabits per second to 1,200 megabits per second.

"However, these speeds can no longer meet the transmission demands of massive space exploration data, affecting the efficiency of satellite utilization. Therefore, improving single-channel transmission speeds has become extremely urgent," said Zhang Yumeng, senior engineer at the (AIR) and head of the experimental project.

The breakthrough was validated through comprehensive testing at a remote sensing satellite ground station in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, where researchers successfully demonstrated the system's technical viability.

"This achievement represents a major step forward in overcoming our nation's satellite communication limitations," said Huang Peng, an AIR researcher. "By solving critical technical challenges, we've developed a highly efficient solution that offers exceptional value."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)