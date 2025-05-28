Chinese lunar probe shifts to complex orbit in world first

May 28

HEFEI, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Tiandu-1 satellite has become the first probe to enter a special Earth-moon resonant orbit, scientists announced on Tuesday.

The spacecraft successfully completed an orbital maneuver on May 22, entering what scientists call a "3:1 Earth-moon resonant orbit" after a week of testing.

The petal-like intricate orbit allows Tiandu-1 to complete three circuits around Earth for every one orbit by the moon, creating a regular pattern of movement between the two celestial bodies.

This orbit has special mechanical properties that require relatively low energy to maintain, according to the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory.

The achievement marked a milestone for China's lunar program, as the flight data will support research on spacecraft navigation and control in complex gravitational environments.

Scientists say the resonant orbit technology could play a crucial role in future infrastructure development between Earth and the moon, potentially supporting China's ambitious long-term lunar exploration plans.

Tiandu-1 and Tiandu-2 were launched in March 2024 alongside the Queqiao-2 relay satellite. Both spacecraft have already completed multiple in-orbit technology tests.

Tiandu-1 will continue its extended mission to verify key technologies for a comprehensive Earth-moon navigation and communication constellation system.

