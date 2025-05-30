China launches Shijian-26 satellite into space
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Shijian-26, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
The satellite is mainly used for national land surveys, environmental management and other fields, providing information services to support national economic development.
It was the 579th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
