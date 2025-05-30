China's Tianwen-2 expected to advance cosmic knowledge for humanity

Xinhua) 09:51, May 30, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Humanity has never ceased its efforts to explore the mysterious universe. As the Tianwen-2 probe embarks on its decade-long exploration journey, China is poised to contribute to understanding the formation and evolution of small celestial bodies and the solar system.

Tianwen-2 was launched on Thursday, aiming to collect samples from the near-Earth asteroid 2016HO3 and explore the main-belt comet 311P. This marks another significant milestone for China's space exploration programs, which have achieved multiple major breakthroughs in recent years.

The newly-launched probe marks the country's first asteroid sampling mission. The mission is expected to yield groundbreaking discoveries and expand humanity's understanding of the cosmos.

The target asteroid, 2016HO3, is located far away and has low gravity, coupled with numerous unknowns, making the mission very demanding. China's scientists and engineers have demonstrated remarkable courage and innovation in designing the mission.

Why do asteroids long captivate human curiosity? Exploring small celestial bodies is at the forefront, and a key area of focus, in space exploration. Scientists believe that they are like "time capsules," preserving pristine materials from billions of years ago. Studying samples from missions like Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx sheds light on the origins of water and organic matter on Earth, potentially offering insights into the origins of life.

After Tianwen-2 finishes asteroid sampling, it will start the voyage to explore 311P, a celestial anomaly that orbits in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists hope the exploration may help them unravel the mysteries surrounding the nature and origin of this main-belt comet.

Aside from advancing science, the mission will push the boundaries of space exploration technologically, enhancing navigation and deep-space operations.

In 2012, the country's Chang'e-2 lunar probe, after completing its mission, rendezvoused with the asteroid Toutatis at a distance of 770 meters and took high-resolution images that later provided several discoveries.

In 2020, China launched the first probe of its Tianwen series of missions, which entered Mars' orbit and landed the Zhurong rover on the red planet in 2021. The mission has significantly advanced humanity's understanding of Mars' geology, environment and evolution, with the detection of hydrated minerals as new evidence of past water activity.

The country plans to launch the Tianwen-3 Mars sample-return mission around 2028, with the primary scientific goal of searching for signs of life.

China names all its interplanetary missions "Tianwen", symbolizing the nation's eternal pursuit of truth and ardent desire for exploration and innovation. The missions demonstrate a steady and step-by-step approach to expanding the frontiers of human knowledge about the universe, providing a solid foundation for further exploration.

Though a latecomer to interplanetary exploration, China has demonstrated its commitment to building a community with a shared future in outer space alongside other nations. The country is now seeking payload proposals for the Tianwen-3 mission and has invited global partners to participate.

China has advocated the use of outer space for peaceful purposes to benefit humanity. Both its Tiangong space station and lunar exploration programs have yielded fruitful scientific achievements and significantly promoted international cooperation.

Outer space is a domain shared by humanity, and space exploration is a common cause for humanity. It is certain that the future achievements China makes in Tianwen missions and other exploration efforts will continue to boost the deep understanding of the universe while serving the well-being of humanity.

