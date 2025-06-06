China-Bulgaria forum focuses on climate action, rural revitalization

Xinhua) 09:21, June 06, 2025

SOFIA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A China-Bulgaria forum on climate change and rural revitalization held in Sofia on Thursday highlighted the need for international cooperation in addressing climate-related challenges and promoting sustainable rural development.

The forum featured academic presentations on precision agriculture, digitalization, and crop yield forecasting.

In a written address, Bulgaria's Minister of Agriculture Georgi Tahov said that climate change poses mounting risks to natural resources, agriculture, and rural communities.

Noting the long-standing cooperation between China and Bulgaria, he said the forum was a timely response to the challenges.

Wang Min, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, highlighted progress in bilateral agricultural cooperation at the forum, pointing out that the cooperation has produced tangible results through closer exchanges.

Participants agreed that shared knowledge, advanced technologies, and international collaboration are essential to achieving resilient and prosperous rural areas.

The forum was organized by China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) alongside Bulgarian institutions including the Institute of Agricultural Economics.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)