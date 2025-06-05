Chinese embassy donates books to Namibian library to boost cultural ties

WINDHOEK, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Namibia on Wednesday donated 174 books to the National Library of Namibia as part of its efforts to deepen cultural and educational cooperation with the southern African country.

The handover ceremony took place in the capital, Windhoek, where Executive Director of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Erastus Haitengela received the donation from Chinese Ambassador Zhao Weiping.

Haitengela expressed sincere appreciation for the donation, calling it a "remarkable gesture of goodwill" and a testament to the growing partnership between the two countries.

"The diverse collection spans a wide range of subjects such as governance, philosophy, history, development, cuisine, and traditional practices, offering Namibian readers a rare opportunity to engage meaningfully with China's rich heritage and contemporary progress," he said.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador said that these books will help foster a deeper understanding of the Chinese political philosophy and government policies.

"Some of the other books are purely cultural, from which you will know more about China's rich culture," Zhao said.

The newly added titles are expected to enrich the National Library's holdings and support Namibia's efforts in fostering intercultural dialogue.

