Cultural exchange takes center stage at Chinese language competition in Namibia

Xinhua) 08:33, April 30, 2025

WINDHOEK, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Beyond textbooks and classrooms, a vibrant cultural exchange unfolded Tuesday in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, as the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 18th edition for Foreign Secondary School Students took center stage.

Hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Namibia and organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia (UNAM), the event marked part of UNAM's celebrations for the Chinese Language Day, observed annually around April 20. The competition showcased Namibian students' talents in Chinese literature, poetry, and language, underscoring the deepening cultural ties between the two countries.

Romanus Shivoro, UNAM's assistant director for external and international relations, told Xinhua that the event plays a crucial role in promoting intercultural understanding.

"We're engaging both secondary and university students through cultural exchange and language training programs, facilitated by the Confucius Institute," he said, adding that such an initiative is crucial for strengthening ties between the two geographically distant countries, bridging cultural gaps and fostering mutual understanding through meaningful exchange.

Liu Dianbo, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at UNAM, highlighted the increasing popularity of the institute's Chinese language education.

"This year, the Confucius Institute has more than 800 students registered, which is basically within all the institutions, tertiary, and secondary schools," Liu told Xinhua, noting a growing enthusiasm for Chinese culture and language among Namibians.

The event featured outstanding performances from both college and high school students.

Sedney Teko, who clinched first place in the college category, earned a spot in the upcoming global finals in China.

"I've been studying Chinese for three years, and I'm very excited to go to China this year," she told Xinhua. "And I hope that this competition will be a stepping stone for me to achieve my goals of studying in China."

Mourisha Maruana, winner in the secondary school category. "I am going to the competition in China to lift my country's flag and will do my best," she said.

Last year's winner from Namibia, Jennifer Hashipala, shared her reflections with the audience, calling the experience "unforgettable." "Participating in the 'Chinese Bridge' was not just about competing; it was about stepping into a new world. A world rich with language, culture, and connection," she said.

According to Hashipala, traveling to China, a country with over 5,000 years of history, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant modern culture, is truly a dream come true. "As I look to the future, I hope to continue building bridges between cultures, between languages, and between people," she said.

In addition to the language competition, attendees enjoyed Namibia's first-ever Chinese Talent Show, offering immersive experiences such as calligraphy demonstrations, tea ceremonies, traditional Chinese clothing, mask painting, Chinese medicine showcases, and tastings of authentic Chinese cuisine.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping, who presented prizes to the winners, praised UNAM's role in fostering connections with Chinese universities. "In the future, the Chinese Embassy will continue to provide facilitation for even closer engagement between the education institutions and their Chinese counterparts," Zhao said.

Since its establishment in 2013, the Confucius Institute at UNAM has engaged more than 8,000 students in Chinese language and cultural programs.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)