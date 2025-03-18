Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Namibia's president
(Xinhua) 16:20, March 18, 2025
BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Namibian government, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Peng Qinghua will attend the inauguration ceremony of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek on March 21, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
