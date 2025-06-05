Birdwatching spurs economic growth in China

Birdwatching is rapidly gaining popularity across China, with many regions developing a growing economy centered on rare bird species.

The Yalu River Estuary Wetland in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province, lies along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, one of the world's major migratory bird routes stretching from Arctic Russia and Alaska to Australia and New Zealand.

People watch birds at the Yalu River Estuary Wetland in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

The wetland is one of the world’s busiest stopovers for migratory birds. More than 500,000 migratory birds pause here each year during their journey, including critically endangered species such as the spoon-billed sandpiper and the Nordmann's greenshank.

Ma Li is the director of the management center at the Yalu River Estuary Wetland National Nature Reserve.

"The birdwatching season is our busiest time. It's when we concentrate our research efforts and conduct the most intensive patrols," he said.

A core task is ensuring the birds' habitat remains undisturbed by humans. Patrolling staff monitor for illegal bird trapping and poisoning and intervene to prevent disruptive behavior such as loud noises, stone throwing or flying drones near the birds, Ma said.

Between 2021 and 2022, Ma and his team tracked a bar-tailed godwit for a full year. On May 25, 2021, the bird flew from the estuary to Alaska. That autumn, it migrated to New Zealand, and by April 10 the following year, after a nonstop nine-day flight, it returned to the Yalu River Estuary Wetland.

"This data is very valuable. Migration is grueling. Birds must maintain their strength and evade predators. It's uncommon to successfully track one bird for an entire year," Ma said.

In July 2024, five sites of the migratory bird sanctuaries along the coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf (Phase II), including the Yalu River Estuary, were added to UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee.

"Since then, more birdwatchers have come to visit the Yalu River Estuary Wetland, driving growth in local ecotourism," said Xu Min, director of the Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television of Dandong. To support this growth, the local tourism authority has integrated nearby attractions into a themed birdwatching route.

Qingshui She ethnic township in Yong'an, a county-level city under Sanming in southeast China's Fujian Province, offers an ideal habitat for the silver pheasant. So far, 22 silver pheasant observation sites have been identified in the region, attracting crowds of tourists and photographers.

In Fengtian village, visitors gather at dawn, hoping to catch a glimpse of the birds.

Photo shows a silver pheasant in Fengtian village, She ethnic township, Yong'an city, a county-level city under Sanming city in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Nearby, local bird guide Xiong Shengchun carefully places kernels of corn — the birds' favorite treat — on tree branches and along the creek bank. Before long, several of the elegant birds emerge from the forest to forage and frolic as visitors raise their cameras to capture the moment.

Xiong is one of more than 20 trained bird guides in the township. With detailed knowledge of the birds' habits, they serve as vital liaisons between the birds and tourists.

Zhang Aijuan, chair of the Photographers Association in Yong'an, became fascinated by the silver pheasant in 2017. She has visited every observation site more than five times.

Zhang suggested that the local government host bird photography contests to attract enthusiasts from across China and abroad. Thanks to such efforts, Yong'an established its first birdwatching association, which manages 22 silver pheasant observation sites as well as additional sites for other species.

"Fengtian village is ideal for photographing rare birds like the silver pheasant. Birdwatching has boosted rural revitalization. In 2024, more than 30,000 visitors came here. Ecological appeal has truly become economic value," said an official from the Culture and Tourism Bureau in Yong'an.

The birdwatching boom has strongly boosted the local hospitality industry, with many rural guesthouses now offering distinctive She ethnic cuisine. Local authorities have converted vacant homes into guest accommodations to support development. The township now has more than 20 such establishments, providing over 200 beds and welcoming tens of thousands of tourists each year.

Xiong Shengchun was among the first villagers to open a birdwatching site. "Now I work as a bird guide, run an agritainment business, shuttle guests and sell my own bamboo shoots and honey. With these activities, I can easily earn more than 100,000 yuan ($13,900) a year," he said.

"The birdwatching economy is drawing young people back to the village to start businesses, with average household income now exceeding 100,000 yuan," said Xiong Qiwu, deputy director of the villagers' committee in Fengtian village.

