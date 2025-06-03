Summer lotus blooms lure tourists to Puzhehei in SW China's Yunnan

June 03, 2025

A summer view of Xianrendong village in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

Featuring a breathtaking combination of more than 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) of lotus flowers and a unique karst landscape, Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, enchants visitors with poetic, mesmerizing summer views.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which concluded June 2, the national 5A-level scenic area welcomed a steady stream of visitors from across the country.

Visitors took leisurely rides in traditional leaf-shaped boats through the waterways. Children splashed in the water while adults photographed the scenery, their laughter echoing across the lotus fields.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival honoring Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet and loyal statesman from the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, the festival fell on May 31 this year.

