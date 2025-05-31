IOMed to provide pathways for international dispute resolution: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:06, May 31, 2025

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) aligns with the peace concept cherished by both China and Benin, and will provide new pathways for international dispute resolution mechanisms, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari who participated the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the IOMed in Hong Kong, south China.

Wang noted that the establishment of the IOMed addresses the common concerns of countries seeking peace, promoting stability, and pursuing development. It aligns with the prevailing trend of win-win cooperation and promotes the development of global governance towards a more just and equitable direction.

When discussing China-Benin relations, Wang said Benin is a strategic partner of China in Africa, adding that the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries and the initiatives of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation are being steadily implemented.

China is willing to work with Benin to effectively implement the 10 partnership actions for modernization, accelerate the process of common development, and promote the continuous growth of the China-Benin strategic partnership, Wang added.

For his part, Bakari said that being one of the first signatory countries of the convention, Benin shares with China the concept of upholding multilateralism, and advocating for dialogue and consultation to resolve conflicts and disputes. Benin will expedite the approval of the convention, aiming for the IOMed to operate as soon as possible, bringing greater stability to the world, which is very important for the African continent.

Benin will always stand with China and is willing to promote the continuous advancement of Benin-China relations, the foreign minister said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)