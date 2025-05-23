Free trade agreement spurs booming rose trade between China, Ecuador

Photo shows a rose greenhouse of Hoja Verde, a rose farm in Ecuador. (Photos by Joselyn Gutiérrez)

At the foot of Cayambe volcano in Ecuador -- where the equator meets the Andes -- workers at rose farm Hoja Verde begin their day at 6 a.m., harvesting flowers bound for markets around the globe. The region, one of Ecuador's most productive rose-growing areas, is dotted with such farms, supported by the country's high altitude, abundant sunlight, and favorable climate.

"Ecuador's natural conditions give our roses exceptional quality," said Hernan Davila, sales manager at Hoja Verde. "They've been in high demand in China for years."

From the moment each stem is cut, the race is on to deliver fresh roses to consumers. Workers quickly disinfect and package the flowers before loading them onto trucks bound for the airport. There, boxes are stored in refrigerated containers at temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius before being flown overseas.

During peak seasons, roughly 30 flights depart daily from Quito, Ecuador's capital, carrying fresh-cut roses across the world. A typical shipment to Beijing involves two transfers and takes about 40 hours. With the support of a "green channel" for fresh-cut flowers, customs officials in China offer expedited processing and round-the-clock inspection services. From harvest to customs clearance, the journey takes just 1.5 hours -- and within three days, Ecuadorian roses can travel from farm to vase in the hands of Chinese consumers.

The surge in Ecuadorian rose exports to China underscores the growing strength of bilateral trade ties. China has long been Ecuador's second-largest trading partner and the top destination for its non-oil exports. On May 1, 2024, the free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries officially came into force. Approximately 90 percent of the products traded between China and Ecuador will be exempted from tariffs.

Besides, tariffs on Chinese imports of products like bananas, white shrimp, fish, fish oil, flowers, cocoa, and coffee from Ecuador will be reduced to zero from the current rates of between 5 percent and 20 percent.

A worker picks roses in Hoja Verde, a rose farm in Ecuador. (Photos by Joselyn Gutiérrez)

According to Beijing customs, since the agreement took effect, customs officers at Beijing Capital International Airport have cleared 128 shipments of Ecuadorian roses -- totaling some 500,000 stems and over 40 metric tons of fresh-cut flowers.

"Since Chinese Valentine's Day is celebrated on different dates from those in many other countries, China has become an important off-season market for Ecuadorian roses," said Andres Mancero, head of Valdani Trading, a long-time exporter to China. Having lived in China for several years, Mancero sees immense potential in the market. "As tariffs on fresh-cut flowers gradually fall to zero, Ecuadorian roses will become even more price-competitive," he noted.

"The agreement has helped us save nearly 60,000 yuan ($8,306) in tariffs and related costs so far," said Wang Lei, head of a Beijing-based foreign trade company. "Roses from Ecuador are now one to two yuan cheaper per stem, making them more accessible to Chinese consumers."

The impact of the FTA has been felt more broadly across trade figures. According to China's General Administration of Customs, bilateral trade between China and Ecuador reached $3.915 billion in the first quarter of this year, a 34.17 percent increase year on year. Chinese imports from Ecuador totaled $2.339 billion, up 42.8 percent from the same period last year.

The National Aquaculture Chamber of Ecuador reported that white shrimp, the country's top export to China, generated $280 million in sales in January this year alone, a year-on-year increase of 25 percent.

On its official website, Ecuador's Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries described the FTA with China as "a strategic opportunity," highlighting China's role as the world's largest food importer.

Photo shows a distant view of Hoja Verde, a rose farm in Ecuador. (Photos by Joselyn Gutiérrez)

"Ecuador produces high-quality seafood, fruits, and grains," said Mancero. "Meanwhile, Chinese consumers are becoming increasingly open to premium imported goods. We hope to expand from roses to other sectors." Exporters of quinoa, blueberries, and pineapples are already applying for the necessary plant quarantine and sanitary certification in China in hopes of benefiting from the new tariff exemptions.

In February this year, Ecuador sent its first zero-tariff shipment of canned tuna to China. "China has an enormous demand for premium seafood. Ecuadorian tuna has the potential to become as popular as our shrimp," said Ricardo Herrera, head of Tecopesca, a company involved in Ecuador's tuna exports to China.

Herrera believes the trade agreement will offer consumers in both countries more diverse choices and foster shared prosperity.

"Many Ecuadorian growers of yellow dragon fruits and blueberries are now using supplemental lighting systems made in China to boost yield and quality," said Zhang Pengxiang, a board member of the Ecuador-China Chamber of Commerce. As tariffs on Chinese machinery, electronics, vehicles, and components continue to fall, Chinese products are playing an increasingly important role in Ecuador's push for industrial modernization.

