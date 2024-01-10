Home>>
Chinese embassy in Ecuador temporarily closed from Jan. 10
(Xinhua) 13:34, January 10, 2024
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy and consulates general in Ecuador will be temporarily closed from Jan. 10 until further notice, said an official statement on Tuesday.
According to the Chinese Embassy in Ecuador, there has been no report about security incidents concerning Chinese enterprises and Chinese in Ecuador.
Due to "internal armed conflict," Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday.
