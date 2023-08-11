China condemns assassination of Ecuador's presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:53, August 11, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China condemns the attack and extends condolences for the unfortunate assassination of Ecuador's presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We hope the Ecuadorian government and relevant parties will work to maintain stability and that the upcoming election will be safe, steady and smooth," the spokesperson said.

