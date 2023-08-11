Languages

Archive

Friday, August 11, 2023

Home>>

China condemns assassination of Ecuador's presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 10:53, August 11, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China condemns the attack and extends condolences for the unfortunate assassination of Ecuador's presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We hope the Ecuadorian government and relevant parties will work to maintain stability and that the upcoming election will be safe, steady and smooth," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories