Ecuador's presidential candidate shot dead
(Xinhua) 11:20, August 10, 2023
QUITO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Fernando Villavicencio, Ecuador's candidate for the presidential election later this month, was killed on Wednesday in an armed attack following a political rally held in Quito, the country's capital, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso confirmed.
"My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters. Because of their memory and their struggle, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished," Lasso said through his account on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.
The incident occurred in the middle of an electoral campaign and 11 days before the presidential election scheduled for Aug. 20, in which Lasso's successor and 137 members of the country's National Assembly will be elected.
