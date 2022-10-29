12 dead from Ecuador bootleg liquor poisoning
QUITO, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 12 people died from bootleg liquor poisoning in two Ecuadorian provinces, with 52 others suffering from methyl alcohol intoxication, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday.
Authorities continue "to monitor and investigate the cases of mass intoxication," the ministry said in a press release.
In Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, seven people aged 25-56 have died, including a woman, while in Esmeraldas, five men died, ranging in age from 42 to 65.
The ministry also warned the public to avoid consuming alcohol of dubious origin.
Anyone with symptoms of methyl alcohol intoxication, such as abdominal pain, blurred vision, nausea or altered state of consciousness, should seek immediate medical help, the ministry said.
