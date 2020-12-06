Ecuador reports 909 new COVID-19 cases

Ecuador registered 909 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 197,391, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

In addition, 52 more deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,252.

Although the virus continues to spread in all 24 provinces, the most affected is the province of Pichincha where the capital of Quito is located, with infections reaching 65,267 in the capital city on Saturday, about one-third of national caseload.

In the midst of escalating contagion, Quito began a three-day holiday to celebrate the 486th anniversary of the city's founding, with the mayor's office establishing restrictions to avoid the formation of crowds during the festivities.

One of the plans rolled out by the city government is to set up mobile stages featuring live music throughout the capital for citizens to celebrate the holiday from home.

Ecuador began gradual social reopening in June after three months of mandatory quarantine to reactivate the economy and normalize activities.