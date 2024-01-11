Home>>
China hopes Ecuador will ensure safety of Chinese nationals, institutions: foreign ministry
16:32, January 11, 2024
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday that China hopes Ecuador will earnestly ensure the safety of Chinese people and institutions in Ecuador. As violence and crime rise in Ecuador, President Daniel Noboa has declared a state of emergency and other measures.
