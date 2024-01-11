China hopes Ecuador will restore order ASAP

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that Ecuador will restore order as soon as possible, and will earnestly ensure the safety of Chinese people and institutions in Ecuador, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the situation in Ecuador.

According to reports, as violence and crimes are on the rise in Ecuador, President Daniel Noboa declared "a state of emergency", "internal armed conflict" and other measures. The country is striving to resume social order, democracy and the rule of law as soon as possible.

Mao said China supports the government of Ecuador in maintaining social stability and hopes that the country will restore order as soon as possible.

"We also hope that Ecuador will earnestly ensure the safety of Chinese people and institutions in Ecuador," she added.

"So far, no Chinese deaths or injuries have been reported in Ecuador," Mao said, noting that Chinese Foreign Ministry and Embassy and Consulate in Ecuador will continue to closely follow the developments on the ground and provide timely consular protection and assistance to Chinese nationals.

